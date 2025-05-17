Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Impinj were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Impinj by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Impinj by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $263,427.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,055.66. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,752.25. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of PI opened at $125.05 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

View Our Latest Report on Impinj

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.