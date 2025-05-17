Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Avnet by 1,463.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 621.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $51.88 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

