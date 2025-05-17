Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Guardant Health by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 238,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 107,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.