Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Middleby by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,753,000 after buying an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,311,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,706,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Middleby Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $151.49 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $118.41 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average is $145.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.62 per share, for a total transaction of $92,914.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,139,834 shares in the company, valued at $469,781,963.08. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 466,495 shares of company stock valued at $67,654,167 in the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

