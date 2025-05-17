Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,026 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,314.40. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS stock opened at $244.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $248.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.