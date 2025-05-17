Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 4,074 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

