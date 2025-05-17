Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KBR were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,951,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,167,000 after acquiring an additional 451,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,452,000 after acquiring an additional 130,535 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

