Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $217,000 Stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,096,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 516,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $314.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.