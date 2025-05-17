Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $258,000 Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 0.1%

QFIN stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

