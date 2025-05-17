Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 411.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wipro were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wipro by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $2.96 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

