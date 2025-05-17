Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $207,000 in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 285,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 4th quarter worth about $4,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 76,702 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 131,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radius Recycling in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $642.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -7.52%.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

