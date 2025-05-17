Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $222,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,559 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,555,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,785,000 after buying an additional 595,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 897,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,324,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,188,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

