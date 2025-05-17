Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $238,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $811.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

