Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CONMED were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of CONMED by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CNMD opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.38 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

