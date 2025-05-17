Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $217,000 Investment in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,981,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 66,756 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $70,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,978.79. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.18 million. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

