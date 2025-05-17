Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $251,000 Investment in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 6,571 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,876.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,800. This trade represents a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 148,272 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $1,163,935.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,663.80. This trade represents a 11.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $9.06 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

