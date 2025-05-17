Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:CRS opened at $232.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $95.17 and a one year high of $234.52. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

