Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AGCO opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $111.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.92.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is -14.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Get Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.