Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Vision were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of National Vision by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,308,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,459 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 991,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of National Vision from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Vision

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.