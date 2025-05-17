Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,257 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $23.47 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $903.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

