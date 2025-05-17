Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,881 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.