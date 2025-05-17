Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,407 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,123 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,521,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 187,666 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.74. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBC

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.