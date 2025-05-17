Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,495 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2,937.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.