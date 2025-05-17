Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,495 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2,937.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.2%
NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $32.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
