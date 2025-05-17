Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 340 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crocs were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Crocs by 1,516.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,126,000 after acquiring an additional 577,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Crocs by 30,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 455,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,464,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CROX stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.