Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 43,106 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,106 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,305,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

