Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,690 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE VVV opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.20. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

