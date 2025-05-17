Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 829 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,273,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 100,483 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter.

BKAG stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

