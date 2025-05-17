Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $215,000 Position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCYB opened at $26.13 on Friday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.