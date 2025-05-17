Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $216,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,407.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

