Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $218,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,039,000 after buying an additional 304,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,401,000 after buying an additional 1,903,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,922,000 after buying an additional 130,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,581,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of FR opened at $51.12 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

