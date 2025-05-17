Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $228,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77,220 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 3,526,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,477 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 699,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 546,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 245,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

PDM opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $875.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,257.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,257.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

