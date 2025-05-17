Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,122,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 499,426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

MYI opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

