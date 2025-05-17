Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,185,000 after buying an additional 412,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,518,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Calix by 2,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 256,829 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Calix by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 644,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 234,521 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Calix by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 118,629 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,690,452.92. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

