Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

