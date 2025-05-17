Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

