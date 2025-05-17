Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.74.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.85. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

