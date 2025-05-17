MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,504,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,007,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,146,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,905,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in NVIDIA by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,665,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 10,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in NVIDIA by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,046,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $677,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.