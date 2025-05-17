Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Davis R M Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $183,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,382 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,363,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,218 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $454.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.16.

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,243 shares of company stock valued at $41,288,738. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

