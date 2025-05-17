Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $480.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.16.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $454.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,243 shares of company stock valued at $41,288,738 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

