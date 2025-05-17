Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.62.

NYSE:CRM opened at $291.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.03.

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,527 shares of company stock worth $14,882,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

