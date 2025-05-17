MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $438,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

