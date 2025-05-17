Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of MBLY opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.38. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $33.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

