Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $62.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $64.66.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
