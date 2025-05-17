Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $299.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.18. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.88 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 26,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,788,200. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total transaction of $19,746,817.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,591,914.41. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,735 shares of company stock worth $153,823,367 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,807,000 after buying an additional 95,497 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.