Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Price

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 656,167 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2,380.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.