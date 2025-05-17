Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.12.

Get Natera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $152.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.79. Natera has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $859,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,600,516.72. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,436 shares of company stock worth $22,019,079 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $244,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.