National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:TVK Q3 Earnings

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TerraVest Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ FY2027 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

TVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$150.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$141.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.80.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$170.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$67.66 and a 52-week high of C$176.64.

TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

