Needham & Company LLC Cuts Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target to $12.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 178.2%

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of $255.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

