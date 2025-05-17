New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,994,000 after acquiring an additional 210,538 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 13,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.7%

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

