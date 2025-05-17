Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Up 11% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 17th, 2025

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 11% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $64.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nextracker traded as high as $61.30 and last traded at $61.11. Approximately 1,627,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,950,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim lowered Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $49.00 price target on Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,825. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,320 shares of company stock worth $2,524,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,721,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nextracker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.03.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.