Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Up 11% After Analyst Upgrade

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $64.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nextracker traded as high as $61.30 and last traded at $61.11. Approximately 1,627,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,950,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim lowered Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $49.00 price target on Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,825. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,320 shares of company stock worth $2,524,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,721,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nextracker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

